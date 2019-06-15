|
|
Sandra Lee Goulet
Burlington - Sandy passed away on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from a sudden illness. She was surround by her family and friends as she was led by an angel to the gates of Heaven.
Sandy was born on July 14, 1953 in Burlington, VT. She was the daughter of George and Maryann (St. Amour) Goulet Sr.
First and foremost, Sandy was a mother, a grandmother and a daughter. She devoted her life to caring for her children. She had four daughters, Michelle Valiquette and her husband John of Burlington, Christi Chagnon and her husband Hank of Winooski, Missy Belanger and her husband Christopher of Burlington and Laurie Bouyea-Dumont and her husband Michael of South Burlington. She had nine grandchildren whom she adored, Miranda Pratt and her husband Ron, Sara Valiquette, Adam North, Jaret Chagnon, Zachary Chagnon, Alexander Chagnon, Sofia Dumont, Grace Dumont and Emily Dumont. She had two great-granddaughters, Aleigha Pratt and McKayla Pratt. She was predeceased by her mother and father.
Sandy leaves behind her four siblings, Rosalie Messick of St. Albans, Sharron Veilleux and her husband Michael of Essex Jct., Rhonda Dawson and her husband David of Essex Jct., George Goulet, Jr. and his wife Mary Paule of Burlington. She enjoyed spending time with all her siblings, especially at family gatherings when they would dance until they dropped.
Sandy was blessed with many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
She also had several friends and relatives who were very special to her. Her dearest friend, Sally Williams of Burlington, was more like a sister than a friend. The two spent many hours together shopping, sewing, traveling and just hanging out watching movies.
Once Sandy's daughters were all in school she returned her attention to her own education. She graduated from Trinity College in Burlington, VT in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in social work. After graduation, she devoted her career to caring for elderly Alzheimer's patients and people with mental illness. She was employed by the Visiting Nurses Association and the Howard Center.
Sandy had an amazing ability to understand the needs of patients who could not advocate for themselves. In times of great stress and despair, she offered her patients' families hope and support. Even years after the death of some of her patients, their children and families continued to praise her for the care that she provided to their parents and family.
Sandy was passionate about sewing, doing various crafts, writing poetry and shopping. She had an uncanny ability to spend an entire day browsing department stores without ever tiring out.
Sandy will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, siblings, family and friends. But, we all know she is in heaven with her parents and is no longer suffering with her medical conditions.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, June 17 at St. John Vianney Church, Hinesburg Rd., S. Burlington. There will be no visiting hours. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 15, 2019