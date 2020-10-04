Sandra Maddigan Moore
Sandra Maddigan Moore passed on August 31, 2020, of metastatic renal cancer at the age of 85. She was born on March 7th, 1935 in her beloved city of Buffalo, NY to Arthur and Lillian Maddigan. Sandra grew up in the Heath House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, where her mother famously whitewashed all the dark woodwork to bring in the light. Sandra attended the Park School and graduated from Buffalo Seminary before attending Bennett College then moved to New York City to find a job and love. She married Lt. Col. Johnes K. Moore in 1959 and raised three daughters in Marblehead, MA. Later Sandra moved to Huntington, VT where she lived for thirty years in the house she helped to design and build.
Sandra worked for the University of Vermont for more than twenty years. No one enjoyed hosting or attending a good dinner party with interesting conversations more than she did. Sandra was a lifelong reader of fiction with a tremendous vocabulary and keen editing ability. She served on the Huntington Town Select Board in Vermont for six years (2001-2007). She was a reliable and thoughtful board member who was honored to serve the town. Sandra's leadership continued when she moved back to Buffalo following her retirement and served as a resident representative for the board of Canterbury Woods retirement community.
Sandra raised a plethora of ill-behaved dogs and cats, but her true talents and passion were working with horses. She learned to ride at the Buffalo Saddle and Bridle Club of Buffalo and coached the drill team of Marblehead, MA in addition to giving horseback riding lessons to many of the town's aspiring equestrians. Sandra volunteered as a teacher of horsemanship to emotionally challenged children at Windrush Farm in Boxford, MA, home of one of the first therapeutic riding centers in the country. She raised and trained three foals over her lifetime and competed at training level 3-phase events In the 1970-1980s. Sandra was known for her ability to read a horse's gait and could see potential in young horses.
Sandra is survived by her sister, The Rev. Ellen M. Montgomery of Buffalo, daughters Winifred Wilhide and husband David of Colorado Springs, CO, Emily Moore of Jamestown, RI, and Nell Johnston of Shrewsbury, MA as well as six grandchildren, Maddigan and Sarah Parker Devey, Callum and Glencora Wilhide, and Aidan and Ryan Johnston. Sandra was predeceased by siblings, Caroline Parker, Higgins Maddigan, Barbara Donovan, and brother-in-law Ernie Montgomery. A celebration of life is planned for summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Send condolences to 50wavesofgrace@gmail.org. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Windrush Farm at https://windrushfarm41785.thankyou4caring.org