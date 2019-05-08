|
STODDERT, Sandra Smith: Former Chamberlin Elementary School media center director Sandra Stoddert, formerly of South Burlington, passed away October 6, 2018, in Fairfax, VA, and was remembered at a service in Springfield, VA, in November 2018. Vermont-based family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Chamberlin, 262 White Street, South Burlington, on Saturday, May 11, at 11:00am. Memories will be shared and her ashes will be scattered at the memorial tree at the school at which she taught until 2006.
