STODDERT, Sandra Smith: Former Chamberlin Elementary School media center director Sandra Stoddert, formerly of South Burlington, passed away October 6, 2018, in Fairfax, VA, and was remembered at a service in Springfield, VA, in November 2018. Vermont-based family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Chamberlin, 262 White Street, South Burlington, on Saturday, May 11, at 11:00am. Memories will be shared and her ashes will be scattered at the memorial tree at the school at which she taught until 2006.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 8, 2019
