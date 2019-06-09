Resources
Burlington - The Rev. Dr. Alexander Clinton Zabriskie, 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, pastor, friend and servant of God died peacefully March 4, 2019, surrounded by family in Sykesville, MD.

He was born in Alexandria, VA. He graduated from Princeton University in 1952 and was ordained an Episcopal priest in 1956, following in the steps of his father and two older brothers. He was called to the Missionary Diocese of Alaska. In 1958, he married Marguerite (Margy) Morey Cook, a widow, and adopted her infant daughter, Katrina Morey Cook, in Fairbanks. He served 10 years in Alaska, and also in Bethlehem, PA, and Puerto Rico. He retired to Burlington, Vermont in 1995, often "pinch-hitting" for local clergy in Episcopal and Lutheran parishes.

Sandy loved and cherished Margy, his wife of 61 years. He is also survived by his children: Katrina Tolan of Anchorage; Tyler Zabriskie and wife Kristi of Minneapolis; Paul Zabriskie and wife Beth Holtzman of Middlesex, Vermont; Lane Zabriskie and wife Barbara of Ellicott City, Maryland; Sally Zabriskie of Durango, Colorado. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul in Burlington, Vermont on June 15 at 10:30 am.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 9, 2019
