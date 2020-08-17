Sara Jane Batterton



Sara Jane Batterton, 44, passed away August 11, 2020, in Colchester, VT after a valiant fight against breast cancer. Her immediate family was at her bedside when she went to be with the Lord.



Sara is survived by his husband, Andrew Hagyari, parents Kohn Batterton and Judy Runsick Batterton, sister Kasey Batterton, and her Shih Tzu "daughter" Bella.



Sara attended the Univ of Arkansas and held degrees from Arkansas St Univ and Henderson St Univ. She served the needs of her community in the field of mental health as a licensed professional counselor in Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas and Vermont.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund.









