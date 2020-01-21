|
Scott Anthony Campitelli
Burlington, VT - Scott Anthony Campitelli, age 60, died on January 13, 2020 of lung cancer. He was born and raised in a close knit neighborhood in the New North End of Burlington. Scott was predeceased by his parents Haroldine (Honey) Lois Sutherland and Robert Anthony Campitelli, his brother Bob Campitelli, and his crazy, yet beloved dog, Brody. Scott is survived by the love of his life, Manny Neuzil, his brother, Jim Campitelli, adored nephew and niece, Adam and Julia Campitelli, and Samantha Ringer and Marissa Neuzil, two young woman he loved as family. He is also survived by countless friends, both human and canine.
He graduated from the University of Vermont and worked in the Burlington area as an educator and media professional.
Scott was dedicated to education, whether it was as a teacher in the Essex and Winooski school systems, working at VT PBS, or his many years as the Executive Director at RETN. His passion was to bring information to everyone he could.
Scott loved Vermont. He loved paddling his Hornbeck boat at the Green River Reservoir with Manny, riding his bike along the Burlington bike path, and gardening in his backyard. His home was his haven surrounded by his magnificent morning glories and the pear tree he watched grow to maturity. He ran the Burlington marathon three times, loved Mister Rogers, a story well-told, and live music, especially Leonard Cohen.
To his friends, Scott was an ever present source of humor, insight and deep conversation on politics, or events of the day.
It goes without saying that Scott Campitelli will be greatly missed by his friends and his family, but he will also be missed by many people who have never met him, but were touched by his work. That is his legacy.
We would like to express deep gratitude to all medical and nursing staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center. From Scott's arrival in the ED in late May to his passing in the ICU, the staff was endlessly kind and thoughtfully candid. And fortunately, they all appreciated Scott's sense of humor. In particular we would like to thank the nursing and medical staffs on Miller 5, Oncology, and the Medical Intensive Care Unit.
A celebration of Scott's life is being planned for the spring. There will also be a scholarship fund established in his name. Further information about both will be found at Scott's CaringBridge page, https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/scottcampitelli, as it becomes available.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020