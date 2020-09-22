Scott B. Dubois



Scott B. Dubois was born March 1, 1955 in Island Pond. He moved to Montpelier at seven years old, graduated from Montpelier High School and later worked eight years for the State of Vermont Archives. He graduated from truck engine school in Enfield, Connecticut.



Scott served four years in the Army in Kentucky. After an honorable discharge, he worked in the National Guard as a civilian in Kansas and the East Coast for nineteen years. Big guns and tanks were his expertise. He had a motorcycle most of his life. After the Guard, he bought a home in Bolton.



His father had Alzheimer's and his mother suffered from mini-strokes and dementia. In the mid-nineties, he became their caregiver in Montpelier. His older brother Ernest relieved him. He returned in 2004. His parents died in their home.



In 2007 Scott became Ernest's full-time caregiver in South Burlington. On Friday, August 11, he died of a heart attack unexpectedly. "He was truly a devoted and dedicated brother who made my life possible…" Ernest Dubois









