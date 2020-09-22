1/
Scott B. Dubois
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott B. Dubois

Scott B. Dubois was born March 1, 1955 in Island Pond. He moved to Montpelier at seven years old, graduated from Montpelier High School and later worked eight years for the State of Vermont Archives. He graduated from truck engine school in Enfield, Connecticut.

Scott served four years in the Army in Kentucky. After an honorable discharge, he worked in the National Guard as a civilian in Kansas and the East Coast for nineteen years. Big guns and tanks were his expertise. He had a motorcycle most of his life. After the Guard, he bought a home in Bolton.

His father had Alzheimer's and his mother suffered from mini-strokes and dementia. In the mid-nineties, he became their caregiver in Montpelier. His older brother Ernest relieved him. He returned in 2004. His parents died in their home.

In 2007 Scott became Ernest's full-time caregiver in South Burlington. On Friday, August 11, he died of a heart attack unexpectedly. "He was truly a devoted and dedicated brother who made my life possible…" Ernest Dubois




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved