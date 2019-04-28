|
|
Scott Blair
Steamboat Springs, CO - Scott Fern Blair, 50, of Steamboat Springs, CO died on March 19, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with brain cancer, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on August 6, 1968 in Burlington, VT to Michel and Ronald Blair.
Scott began life on a dairy farm in Williston,VT. He went on to ski for Cochran's and Mount Mansfield Ski Club in Stowe, VT. He was also a three sport athlete and honors student at Champlain Valley Union High School. He graduated with a degree in physical therapy from the University of Vermont in 1990, and soon became a PT at SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat, where he eventually became the director. He married Connie Weber Blair in 1996 at Howelsen Hill Ski Area. The couple moved to Portland, Oregon for three years but returned to Steamboat where the family still resides.
He was a physical therapist for the U.S.Nordic Combined Ski team, accompanying them to many international events, including the Olympics, where he enthusiastically participated in athlete care. He was an active coach for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and organized many road and bike races in the community. He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Connie and daughters Alex and Ellie who he loved dearly and devoted much of his time to, his father Ron of Raleigh NC, his mother Mikie of South Burlington, VT, his sister Dalys Blair of Natick Ma., many aunts and uncles. Scott had hundreds of dedicated friends from Steamboat and around the country. Many of these friends provided outstanding comfort, care, love and companionship over the past five years to both Scott and his family who are truly grateful. With gratitude to Ted Morton and Gardner Flanigan. As Gardner wrote on Lifeline," He showed us courage. He touched our souls. He gave us smiles and tears. He shared his humor and friendship. He showed us how to live with the fear of the unknown. He showed us how to die with courage and dignity. He let us know that a lifetime shouldn't be measured in years but measured in love. He gave us the definition of a well lived life." A service was held on March 31, 2019 at Howelsen Hill Ski Area.
In lieu of flowers a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Blair family at gofundme.com/scott-blair-family-fund
Additionally, gifts can be made in memory of Scott to the Scott Blair Memorial Scholarship at the SSWSC. Visit sswsc.org.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019