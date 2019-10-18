Services
South Burlington - Scott Blanchette, 28, of South Burlington passed away far too soon on October 14, 2019. Scott was born on 12/16/90 in Burlington and was the son of Mark and Maria (Condos) Blanchette. He was a graduate of South Burlington High School, class of 2009.

Scott was kind and considerate and never judgmental of others. He took people at face value and was incredibly loyal to his family and friends. He was always willing and enjoyed helping people and would do anything for anyone. He touched the hearts of all who knew him.

Scott loved music, art, photography and enjoyed foods from many cultures as well as meeting new people. He loved and had many memories of the summer vacations which were spent in Old Orchard Beach, Maine with his beloved Memere and family.

The family that will live on to honor Scott's memory are his parents, Mark and Maria Blanchette, his sister and brother-in-law Nicole and Matt Kozlowski, his nephew Jackson Kozlowski. His grandmother, Irene Condos, his Uncle Jim Condos and partner Annie Noonan, Edward (Unc) and Lois (Auntie) Condos, his cousins Kellie and Joshua Ralph and their children Athena and Caleb, Christopher and Julie Condos and their children Alex, Griffin, Sophia, and Lincoln, and Chelsea Condos and Chris Parizo and their children Emerson and Elias as well as many extended family members. Scott was predeceased by his grandparents Raymond (KoKo) and Mary (Memere) Blanchette and Christos (Pappou) Condos.

Visiting hours will take place today Saturday October 19, 2019 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm, with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 5:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. Burial will be private. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.

As Scott always wanted to help others in need, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to VT Chapter American Red Cross 32 North Prospect St, Burlington, VT 05401.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
