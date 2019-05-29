|
|
Scott D. Walker
Burlington - Scott Walker died peacefully on May 26, 2019 with his family by side at the UVM Medical Center. Born August 2, 1960, Scott was the middle child of Neil and Ellen (Tredo) Walker. Scott attended Bennett C. Douglas School, Edmunds Middle School and graduated from Burlington High School in 1982. Upon graduation, Scott began a 37-year career at Price Chopper on Shelburne Road.
Scott is survived by his sister Erica Croker and brother-in-law Rob, brother Chris and sister-in-law Wendy Drolette. Scott was predeceased by his parents Neil and Ellen Walker; his grandparents Doris and Anthony Walker; and Bessie and William Gahagan.
Although Scott faced many challenges, he lived a full and active life each and every day. Every morning Scott was excited and ready to face the day with joy and enthusiasm. Scott loved so many things: bowling, dining out, shopping, sports, UVM Men's basketball and the NY Yankees, vacationing, car rides, and frequent visits to Church Street.
He found his own religious faith in Father Jesus and Mother Nature. Scott particularly loved music. From religious and gospel to head banging and rock (but not rap), Scott could often be seen street-side singing and dancing to his CD selection of the day.
After the death of his mother in 2009, Scott resided with Erica and Rob. Scott enjoyed spending time with Rob and they formed a very special bond. Whether running errands, grocery shopping, stopping at Hannaford's for coffee and soda, or having breakfast at Handy's, Scott and Rob cherished those times.
The family would like to offer special thanks to all the people and agencies that enriched Scott's life. We cannot put into words how grateful we are for all support he received:
Many thanks to the merchants and eateries that offered a welcoming and friendly place for Scott during his visits to Church Street. The services and support of the Howard Center especially Paul P. for all those Tuesday and Thursday afternoon activities. Special thanks to everyone at the VNA Memory Care Day Program for the loving care Scott received. A round of applause to SSTA and the many drivers that took Scott to his favorite places. Our appreciation to the local chapter of the Super Hogs Motorcycle Club for keeping an eye out for him and others.
Family, friends and acquaintances of Scott have lost a kind, gentle and loving soul. One of Scott's favorite sayings was "just keep going" And, that is what his family will do in his memory.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm with a memorial service immediately following at 6pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A burial at Lakeview Cemetery will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the UVM Home Health & Hospice Memory Care Day Program, Howard Center or the . To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 29, 2019