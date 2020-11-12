Scott Weinheimer
South Burlington - We are deeply saddened to share the loss of our dad, husband, son, and brother Scott Weinheimer. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1964, he lived most of his life in South Burlington until his passing on November 8, 2020, 56 years later. After graduating from The University of Vermont in 1986, Dad began his remarkable career in accounting and finance at Gallagher Flynn. He later built a strong business at Turtle Fur over a span of 20 years as CFO. He was also part-time CFO for several companies, which included Vermont's largest real estate company. Over the last 22 years, he created his own tax and consulting practice in South Burlington while finding time to serve on numerous boards in our community.
After a professional day's work, Dad couldn't wait to jump in the car and race to the field or rink to transition into Coach Weinheimer. He spent hours on practice and game plans each night, ensuring he was ready to give 110% to the kids who counted on him. Trophies won or lost aside, he was so much more than a coach to his players. He was an exemplary leader and a role model beyond any baseball diamond or hockey rink. Dad made sure all of the boys and girls he coached learned the fundamentals of the game, but more importantly he taught them life's true values. He was born with particular gifts and a light that not many have. As some people are born with gifts to propel them to athletic stardom, Dad was born with gifts to propel him to be the best human being.
Our dad's mantra was, and always will be, "enjoy the moment". He embodied this in moments big and small; whether it was our family trips to Europe or an afternoon playing cornhole at the lake with a craft brew in hand. Our dad loved the great outdoors and instilled his sense of adventure in each of us. Skiing, hiking, fishing, hunting, and boating were some of his favorite passions to share with us. He cherished every Vermont season and all the family traditions that came with them. Dad always found us the best italian sausage at Fenway Park on a summer night, and loved cooking up a batch of his homemade pasta sauce for the winter ahead.
Our dad will be missed every day by his soulmate and love of his life Kathleen, his children, Meghan (Tom), Christopher, Adam, and John. He will also be greatly missed by his father, Christopher (Nancy), his brother Matt (Christine), and many more extended family members near and far. He was predeceased by his loving mother, Lucille (George). A private service will be held for family and close friends. An immense celebration to honor our dad will be planned at a later date. As you now know, Dad was happy to be a Vermonter and had a love for the great outdoors. Please join us in remembering him with donations made to Vermont Fish & Wildlife in his name. Online condolences can be made at www.readyfuneral.com
. Cards can be mailed to Kathleen at 17 Mill Pond Lane, South Burlington, VT 05403.