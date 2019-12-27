|
Seth B. Goodhue
Essex - Seth B. Goodhue, 81, died peacefully on Saturday December 21, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, surrounded by his loving wife, daughter, and close family.
Seth was born on November 14, 1938 in Berkshire Center, the son of Harrison and Dorothea (Dean) Goodhue. Seth was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, Leon and Harrison and his sister Betty Brisson. He attended school in Berkshire Center until his family moved to Maple Street and ran a farm in Essex Junction where he continued his education. The family moved to Middlebury and ran an IGA store. The store was located on Exchange Street and Seth worked as a meat cutter. After a short venture into the retail market, the family moved back to the same farm in Essex.
Seth served in the Vermont Army National Guard #294th Ordnance Company and had worked most of his adult life for Vermont Gas Systems, retiring in 1998 as Superintendent of Maintenance and Construction.
Seth was married to Ellen Morris on September 10, 1960.
He and Ellen loved to camp and spend time with family and friends. Seth and Ellen were Presidents of the Carriage Travel Club for 4 years and long time members. They attended rallies all over the US and Canada for years. They created and maintained many life long friendships. Seth's family and his Vermont heritage were very important to him. Not being one to sit still Seth cut, split, and sold firewood for over 35 years. Deliveries were made with Ellen by his side.
He is survived by his wife Ellen, of over 59 years, he is survived by his daughter Betsy Damron and her husband Fred of Branson, Missouri, his granddaughters Jessica Cormier and Alexis DeCoste, his great grandchildren Abby DeCoste and Robert Cormier, his sister Priscilla O'Boyle of NY, his brother Roger Goodhue and Doris Livesay of NY & FL and his "favorite" nieces and nephews (they were all his favorite).
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Julian Sprague and all the staff of the UVM Medical Center Hematology and Oncology Department. Also a special thank you to the staff up on "Shep 4" infusion. Thank you for your kindness and care.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 pm with a celebration of life to start at 4:00 pm in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.
Funeral Service will be graveside at the East Franklin Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers financial gifts may be donated to McClure Miller Respite House or Essex Rescue.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019