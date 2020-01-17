|
Shannon Paul Palmer
On Tuesday, January 14th, Shannon Paul Palmer, passed away peacefully in hospice surrounded by family. Born to George and Madeline Palmer on September 28th, 1969 in Middlebury, Vermont. He is survived by his mother Madeline, his siblings; Marc & his wife Heather, Jeremy & his wife Elisabeth, and his niece and nephews; Grace, Oliver, Harlan, and Calvin.
A graduate of VUHS he received a BFA from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. Shannon showcased his artistic gifts through painting, sculpture, and illustration. Later he moved on to programming and coding, becoming a versatile animator, web developer, videographer, game creator, and app designer. His work spanned numerous companies including: Scholastic, MTV, Nintendo, The Helen Day Art Center, Mountain River School, and Middlebury Interactive Languages. He also had extensive ties with PBS, where his work earned him multiple daytime Emmy nominations.
Shannon was a creative soul that inspired and awed all those he came in contact with. He found inspiration through travel, adventure, education, food, and drink. Whatever the medium, his thoughtfulness, generosity, and heart were always at the center. His humble and reserved personality was in perpetual contrast to the bravado he exhibited in conquering barriers, and the magnetism he sparked in others. As always, he leaves us wishing we had more time with him.
"Eat good food, drink good drink, tell family stories, and know that I lived well and am at peace"
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta or , two charities that were close to his heart:
https://www.takumta.org/donate/
https://www.cancer.org/treatment/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge/burlington/support-us.html
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020