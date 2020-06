Sharon GabricEssex - Sharon L. (Cormany) Gabric, 73, passed away after a long illness on June 22, 2020 at the Helen Porter Nursing home in Middlebury. There will be no calling hours. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Tuesday June 30th at Saint Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd, Essex, VT at 10am. Masks will be required. We also invite you to view Sharon's full notice and share your condolences by visiting awrfh.com