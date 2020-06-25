Sharon Gabric
1947 - 2020
Sharon Gabric

Essex - Sharon L. (Cormany) Gabric, 73, passed away after a long illness on June 22, 2020 at the Helen Porter Nursing home in Middlebury. There will be no calling hours. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Tuesday June 30th at Saint Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd, Essex, VT at 10am. Masks will be required. We also invite you to view Sharon's full notice and share your condolences by visiting awrfh.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Pius X Church
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-4611
