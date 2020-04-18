Services
Sharon (Prudenzano) Gagliano

Essex - Sharon (Prudenzano) Gagliano, 76, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home in Essex. She was born on August 26, 1943, in Burlington, the daughter of Jack and Margaret (Desautels) Prudenzano. Sharon graduated from Rice Memorial High School. She was married in St. Mark's Catholic Church in Burlington on May 16, 1969, to the late Mark "Tony" Gagliano, who predeceased her on March 17, 2004. After spending a brief period at a Catholic convent in California, she returned to Burlington and realized her true calling as a wife and mother. Sharon worked for many years as an EKG technician at Fanny Allen Hospital in Winooski, before she retired, yet still remained active by working part-time in childcare and retail. She was a fun-loving "nana" who savored spending time with her grandchildren, reading a variety of books, and sitting outside to enjoy the sunshine. She was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Alberts, of South Hero; and her brother, David Prudenzano, of Burlington. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Horowitz, and her husband, Jacob, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; her daughter, Sarah Gagliano, and her fiancé, Travis Denton, of Burlington; and her grandchildren, Haley, Catrina, Ryan, Miriam, and Gideon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Front Line Foods Vermont: https://www.frontlinefoods.org/vermont/.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
