Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Fairfax, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Horr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon L. (Lynch) Horr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon L. (Lynch) Horr Obituary
Sharon L. (Lynch) Horr

Fairfax - Sharon L. (Lynch) Horr, 73, passed away peacefully after a brave and upbeat 10-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Sunday morning, October 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am in St. Luke Catholic Church in Fairfax. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.

For a complete obituary notice and to make online condolences please visit www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now