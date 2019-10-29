|
|
Sharon L. (Lynch) Horr
Fairfax - Sharon L. (Lynch) Horr, 73, passed away peacefully after a brave and upbeat 10-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Sunday morning, October 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am in St. Luke Catholic Church in Fairfax. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
For a complete obituary notice and to make online condolences please visit www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019