Sharon M. Churchill
1941 - 2020
Sharon M. Churchill

Essex, VT - Sharon M. Churchill, 79, of Essex, Vermont passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with illness. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sharon Churchill, to the Essex Rescue at https://essexrescue.org/donate. Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
My sympathy and prayers are with you Doug and the family. I always enjoyed our class reunions at your camp with you and Sherry. A good person who has earned her place in heaven. God Bless you all.
Vivian Cole
Friend
