Sharon M. Churchill
Essex, VT - Sharon M. Churchill, 79, of Essex, Vermont passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with illness. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sharon Churchill, to the Essex Rescue at https://essexrescue.org/donate
. Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net
.