A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-4611
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Shawn Marcoux


1985 - 2020
Shawn Marcoux Obituary
Shawn Marcoux

Essex - Shawn Marcoux, 34, passed away in Essex on February 13, 2020. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church with Reverend Charles Ranges, S.S.E. officiating. The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 16, 2020
