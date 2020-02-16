|
|
Shawn Marcoux
Essex - Shawn Marcoux, 34, passed away in Essex on February 13, 2020. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church with Reverend Charles Ranges, S.S.E. officiating. The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 16, 2020