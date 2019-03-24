|
Shawn William Jude Centerbar
Burlington - Shawn William Jude Centerbar, formerly of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly in Denham Springs, LA on February 27, 2019.
Shawn was born in Burlington on January 3, 1963 to William and Irene Centerbar. He attended Burlington schools and worked for many years at The Burlington Free Press, Arrowsmith, Inc. in Shelburne as well as Blodgett Ovens and KC Mechanical in Burlington.
Shawn married Lori DeRosa in 1992 and together they had two sons, Zach and Shane.
Shawn was a true outdoorsman. He had an unquenchable passion for fishing and, like his father, could often be found at the Otter Creek in Middlebury. Many of his favorite times were spent there with his two sons and his close friend, Rick Ricard. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, and he was a diehard Patriots fan even when they were the underdogs!
In 2011, Shawn married Barbara DelFox of Milton. They relocated to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he continued to work in the area of heating and ventilation.
Shawn is survived by his wife, Barb, of Denham Springs, his sons, Zach and his fiancé Nikki Raub of Milton, and Shane of Burlington; three siblings: his brother Jay and wife Vicki of Huntington; sister Mickey of Shelburne, and sister Holly LaCross and husband John of Milton. He also leaves his sons' mother, Lori Centerbar of Burlington.
Shawn was predeceased by his parents, William and Irene, his oldest brother, Sheridan, and his younger brother, Christopher.
There are no formal services. His ashes will be spread by his sons at the Otter, the river he so loved, in the springtime.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019