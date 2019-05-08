Services
Day Funeral Home - Randolph
4 Franklin Street P. O. Box 357
Randolph, VT 05060
802-728-3222
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Day Funeral Home - Randolph
4 Franklin Street P. O. Box 357
Randolph, VT 05060
Sheila Anne Madison


Sheila Anne Madison Obituary
Sheila Anne Madison

Northfield - Sheila Anne Madison, (April 13,1948 - May 1, 2019) 71, of Northfield, passed Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019 at Four Seasons Care Home in Northfield. She was born April 13, 1948 in Montpelier, VT; the daughter of Jarry Ainsworth and Lena (Brothers) Ainsworth.

Sheila lived in Northfield for many years, and ran a shaper at Northfield Wood Products for 40 years. She was a member of the Northfield American Legion, as well as a bartender there for some time. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, and doing puzzles with family and friends. She was quick witted and a straight shooter. She always knew how to put a smile on your face, but was still as tough as they come.

Survivors include her two brothers Walter Ainsworth and Donald Ainsworth. Three children Pamela Madison, Belinda Matheson, and Jason Madison. She was predeceased by her son Bruce Lee Madison. She loved her seven grandchildren; Kristie (Cultrera) Armstrong, James Capron, Keri Capron, Matthew Matheson, Aydin Vilbrin, and Aundreya Leclair. As well as her eight beautiful great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at 5:00pm Friday, May 17th at the Day Funeral Home in Randolph, and please join family and friends after the Memorial Service at the American Legion in Northfield to continue celebrating the life of Shelia. Pastor Thomas Harty, officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 8, 2019
