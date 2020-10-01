1/1
Sheila Rosaire (Dimond) Merrifield
Athol - Mrs. Sheila Rosaire (Dimond) Merrifield, of Athol, MA, passed away at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, MA on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 82.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Erwin "Pete" Merrifield of Athol, MA; her daughters Cindy Merrifield, of Denver, CO and grandson Zachary of Ocoee, FL and Jennifer (Tom) Cardinal, of Athol, MA and grandson Colin of New York City; she was also predeceased by her son, Ralph.

She is also survived by her brothers Frank (Margaret), Paul and Tony (Punki) and her sisters Mary, Regina and Maureen as well as dozens of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Elliott and Elizabeth Dimond of Washington, DC; her brothers Tommy, Robby, Michael and her sister Betty Ann.

Sheila was born on Ocotber 7, 1937 in Washington, DC, the eighth of 11 children. She married Pete Merrifield on October 14, 1960, in Tehran, Iran, where they were both assigned for work. They raised their children in Essex, VT and moved to Pete's family's farm in Athol upon the death of his mother. There she served as VP and Treasurer of the E.H. Merrifield Bus Co for several decades.

Sheila was beloved by her family, friends and co-workers who enjoyed her sense of humor and her loving and compassionate manner.

A Service is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 10:00am at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, MA 01364.

The family would like to thank the staff and especially the nurses and aides at Heywood Hospital, Gardner, MA for their attention and dedication to Sheila's care.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heywood Hospital, Philanthropy Office, 242 Green Street, Gardner, MA 01440 or https://www.heywood.org/patients-and-visitors/donate/make-a-gift-form

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
