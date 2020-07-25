Sheila Yandow Kush-Godin



It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Sheila passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the McClure Miller Respite House following declining health. Sheila was born in Burlington on July 20, 1940 to Charles F. and Otha J. (Francis) Yandow. She attended Nazareth School and Mount St. Mary Academy.



Sheila lived most of her life in Burlington, except for a few years in Johnstown, PA where she began her career in the hospitality business at the Holiday Inn and continued that career upon returning to Vermont at the Holiday Inn in So. Burlington. She then switched her career to retail, working at the BonTon where she received several awards and commendations for outstanding customer service. She loved her customers and they became her extended family that she held close to her heart. She always looked forward to seeing them and helping them find just the thing they were looking for.



She loved going out to dinner with her family, knitting and any type of crafts. Sheila created beautiful floral arrangements and wreaths, some she sold at craft fairs and many were given as gifts to her family and friends. She was an amazing cook and nothing made her happier than to be cooking for her family, friends, co-workers, neighbors and the list goes on.



Sheila spent her final days coloring beautiful pictures in her adult coloring books and watching her favorite Hallmark movies.



Sheila is survived by her son Jason Kush and his wife Sheri of Essex Jct., VT, her son Timothy Kush of So. Burlington, VT, her step-children Paul Godin and wife Judy of Eagle River, AK, Tina Godin of Milton, VT and Lisa Russell and husband Mark of Milton, VT. She is the guardian angel over her grandchildren Phoebe Kush of Essex Jct., VT, Timmy Kush of NY, Paige Kush of E. Northport, NY and step-grandchildren Josh Godin of Eagle River, AK, Erin Godin of Minneapolis, MN, and Courtney Maloof and husband Ryan of Loganville, GA. Sheila leaves her sister Marilyn (Dede) Bell and husband Tony and their children and her Uncle Harry and Aunt Adele Yandow of Waterbury, VT. as well as several cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Charles, her son Keven Pearce and her husband Dennis Godin.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bayada who spent several hours visiting, helping, and giving her comfort and peace during a very difficult time. We also want to thank the staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for their outstanding care and love given to Sheila during her time there.



At Sheila's request, there will be no services. Donations may be made in her memory to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.









