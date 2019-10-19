|
|
Shelly Marie Riley
Essex Jct. - Shelly Marie Riley, 56 of Essex junction Vermont passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, following a long battle with illness. She was born June 21, 1963 in Burlington Vermont. She is survived by her loving son Alan Burnett and his wife Ashley, her father William A. Riley, wife Vivien Brehaut Riley, her mother Sandra Kirby Riley, her brother William J. Riley, sisters Brenda Lee Riley and Shannon Whitehouse, her niece Angelina Marie, nephews Tayshawn and Tamari Brown, granddaughter Adrianna Dean. She is predeceased by Harold and Catherine Riley, Howard and Dorothy Kirby, (grandparents) Jane Cross Riley, Howard Kirby Jr, Starlene Greenough.
Shelly also leaves behind many friends some being: Nancy, Robyn, Danny, Roxy, Makayla, her whole Walmart family that can't be listed and the all the others that were like family to her. As well as Norman Burnett the father of her son and a truly dedicated friend.
A vibrant woman, Shelly was full of life and love. She was an incredibly strong and courageous fighter, who defied the odds of her illness. She valued and prioritized her family, but was always the first to lend a hand to anyone, anytime she was able. She was proudly known as a second mom to many. She was caring and generous, often participating in fund raisers for the community or people in need. An avid adventurer, Shelly loved camping, the beach, vacations with family and friends, parties, baseball games (especially the Boston Red Sox). She always strived to have fun and celebrate the 4th of July
Always hardworking She enjoyed working with people working at the Vermont Expos, Burlington School district and at the Williston Walmart for the past 18 years as a department manager, where in 2016 she was chosen to attend the shareholders meeting in Arkansas.
Shelly will be greatly missed and mourned by so many. She will forever be remembered and admired for her strength, as well as a warm loving: mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm with a Funeral Service starting at 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pincerest Drive in Essex Jct. Burial will follow the next day Thursday October 24th at 11:00 am at New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019