Sheri Smith



Vergennes - Sheri Smith (Bessette) passed away on June 11, 2020 surrounded by love and support.



Sheri was the last of four children born to Dwight and Susan (Washburn) Bessette Jr. on September 24, 1972. She grew up in Panton with her parents and siblings and graduated from Vergennes Union High School in 1990.



Sheri was an incredibly hardworking woman, and was a dedicated employee at many local businesses. She began working at Monkton Central School as a paraprofessional aide in 2004 and worked there until 2017 when she resigned due to illness.



Sheri was a passionate, generous, loving, and kind soul. She kept those around her in stitches with her quick wit and sense of humor. Her sense of style and organization were admired by many, and it was a running joke that the neighborhood didn't have to keep up with the "Jones'" - they had to keep up with Sheri. She loved being a wife to Larry, mother to Melissa, and grandmother to Bella, Odin, and Finley more than anything. She took great pride in caring for her family and friends and could always be counted on as a shoulder to cry on, ear to listen, and provider of advice and wisdom.



Predeceasing Sheri is her father, Dwight Bessette Jr.



Sheri is survived by her husband, Larry Smith; her daughter, Melissa Strong and her husband Michael and their children Odin and Finley; her mother, Susan Bessette; her brother, Tony Bessette and his children Kayla and Ryan; her sister, Nancy Bessette; her sister, Julia Miller and her husband Steve and their daughter Stephanie; her stepdaughter, Tracy Smith; her stepson Shawn Smith and his wife Missy and their daughter Bella; her stepdaughter Sarah Smith and her partner Liz.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful team at Addison County Home Health and Hospice. They would also like to thank Debbi LaBerge Smith for going above and beyond to provide support, care, and comfort to Sheri and the family during their greatest time of need.



Calling hours for Sheri will be held at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 5pm - 7pm and are open to the public. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11am with limited available seating because of coronavirus restriction. The burial will be immediately following the service at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery for immediate family members only. Please bring a mask for the services. A reception for family and friends will follow the burial in the afternoon at the home of Susan Bessette. If you would like to attend the reception, please contact a member of the family for further details.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Addison County Home Health & Hospice.









