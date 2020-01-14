|
Sherwin (Lee) Kilburn
Essex Junction - Sherwin (Lee) Kilburn, 82, of Essex Junction, Vermont, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty years, Joanne Elizabeth who was the love of his life.
Lee was born to his mother Arlene (Fraser) Kilburn on June 15, 1937, in Jeffersonville, Vermont and was raised by both his mother Arlene and his maternal grandmother Josephine (Lapan) Fraser. He graduated from Burlington High School in the same class as his best friend and high school sweetheart, Joanne Dorn. Immediately following high school, Lee served as a cook in the U.S. Army then began his tenure at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Burlington, where he remained throughout his business career. He began as a truck driver and later moved to a position that he called "Bean Counter", then ultimately became the President/CEO of the company.
Following his decades in the soft drink business, Lee along with his wife Joanne, began a calling in child evangelism. Through their love of children and the word of God, Lee and Joanne discovered a passion for the Cayman Islands where they spent many winters with their family and friends. They relocated to Savannah, Georgia to live among the tides for the next decade, and later returned to Vermont settling in Westford.
Lee is survived by his five children; Brian Kilburn and his wife Lori of Bolton, Martha Bunnell-Pollak of Dunedin, FL, Jeffrey Kilburn and his wife Beth of Bethlehem, GA, Peter Kilburn and his wife Stephanie of Grand Isle and Steven Kilburn of Burlington. Lee has fourteen grandchildren; Justin, Ashley, Erin, Corey, Jordan, Brandon (predeceased), Ian, Reid, Mikayla, West, Valarie, Scott, Matthew and Evelyn, and six adorable great-grandchildren who will miss their Grampy. Lee is also survived by his loving sister Dawn Savard of Winooski and his sister-in-law Lois Hawkins of Dunedin, FL and several nieces and nephews.
Lee had a wonderful life that included many hobbies; one of his greatest passions was gardening, he had beautiful flower gardens and bountiful vegetable gardens in the summer months and produced maple syrup in his own sugarhouse during the sugaring season. Lee was an amazing artist; his canvas oil paintings are truly breath taking and will be enjoyed by his family for years to come. He was also an exceptional baker, no one was ever able to top his famous banana bread. Lee was a man of great character and inner strength and was by far the most generous man anyone would ever meet. Through the years, he supported children through the Christian Aid Foundation and had continually donated to several charities. Lee was a member of the Jericho Congregational Church.
Lee was a diehard Red Sox fan. In the late 1950s he had the opportunity to watch Ted Williams play at Fenway Park, which was followed by many memorable trips to Fenway with his family. If you were a Yankee fan be prepared for a good-natured ribbing. He also enjoyed a good football game, especially if the Giants were playing. Bowling and golf were also some of his favorite pastimes. He was especially proud of his hole in one at the Landings Golf Club in Savannah in 1990.
Lee's children would like to thank Nancy Carlson, RN and the Hospice staff at UVM Home Health and Hospice as well as the staff at Mansfield Place for their support and extraordinary care throughout his illness. Your kind words and dedication made a world of difference to our father and will never be forgotten.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary cemetery followed by a reception in Richmond, Vermont. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta online at takumta.org or by mail @ Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, PO Box 459, South Hero VT 05486.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct.
