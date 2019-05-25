|
Sheryl Holland Worrall
Shelburne - Sheryl (Sherry) Holland Worrall of Shelburne VT died at Wake Robin on May 23, 2019. She was the mother of Persis Holland Worrall, of Shelburne VT and Winfield Scott Worrall, III, of SC. She was the grandmother of Richard Worrall of SC and Winfield Scott Worrall IV of NC. She was born in 1926 in Richmond, Missouri, and was the daughter of Paul Douglas Holland and Martha Haskell Holland. She lived in Missouri, Kansas, Washington D.C., Connecticut, New York, Vermont, and Nova Scotia, Canada (summers), and was educated at University of Kansas, Trinity College, and the State University of New York. She was a child Psychologist for more than 20 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, W. Scott Worrall.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 25, 2019