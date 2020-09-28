1/1
Shirley A. Agan
1938 - 2020
Shirley A. Agan

Colchester - On Monday, September 21, 2020, Shirley Agan loving wife and mother of four passed away at the age of 82 at the UVM Medical Center of VT.

She was born in Mineville, NY on August 21, 1938, daughter of Walter J. and Anna (Collins) Lashway Sr. She graduated Mineville High School and then went on to earn an Associate's Degree from Becker College in Worcester, MA.

On June 30, 1962, she married the love of her life James F. Agan and settled in Colchester, VT where they raised three sons, and a daughter Craig, Joseph, Timothy, and Kelley.

Shirley enjoyed spending time with family and her grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, also she enjoyed camping, traveling, bingo, and gambling. She was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her parents, Brother Walter J. (Joe), Sister Judy, son Craig, and granddaughter Jordon.

She is survived by her husband James, by their children Joseph Agan of Colchester, Timothy Agan and his wife Marie of Milton, and daughter Kelley Whiteman and her husband Scott of Fairfax. Grandchildren Brittany, Morgan, Kaylan, Kylie, Kagan, Oliver, Steven, and Elijah. Great-grandchildren Carter, Michael, Charleigh, and Evelyn.

Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a memorial service at 5:00 PM, Friday, Oct 2, 2020, at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service Winooski VT. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Shirley's name to Colchester Rescue 687 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446.






Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
