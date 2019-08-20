Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Shirley Alice "Nana" Bell

Shirley Alice "Nana" Bell Obituary
Shirley "Nana" Alice Bell

Fletcher - Shirley Alice Bell, 84, died peacefully early Monday morning, August 19, 2019 at the Green Mountain Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born in Starksboro on August 11, 1935, the daughter of William and Beatrice (Brown) Jameson.

She married Charles Oliver Bell, who predeceased her in 1991. She and Charles lived in the same home in Milton for over 48 years. Affectionately called Nana by her grandchildren, she and Poppa took on the responsibility of raising their granddaughter Heidi. After Poppa's passing, Nana continued caring for Heidi and eventually Heidi's daughters. They spent many years looking out for each other, sharing and caring.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Eva Gillilan and her husband Rex of Fletcher, her son Michael Bell and his wife Mary of Swanton, her daughter-in-law Nancy Bell of Essex, VT; her grandchildren Matthew Gillilan and his wife Samantha and their children Curtis, Kolton, Braydon, Brandon and Kordelia; Heidi Chamberlain and her husband Jody and their children Kayleigh Ploof, Olivia and Tristen Duy and Maddox Chamberlain; Christina Bell and her fiancé Scott Wetherby, Mike Bell and his wife Katy and their children Chloe, Michael and William; Bradley and Kevin Bell, by her brother Bradley Jameson and his wife Ellen, her sisters Lucy Carlson and Verna Jameson, her dear family friends Milo and Jean Spencer, many nieces and nephews and her fur babies, including Miss Piggie.

In addition to her husband Charles Sr., Shirley was predeceased by her son Charles Bell Jr., her grandson Christopher Gillilan and 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

For those who wish, memorials in her memory may be made to Passion for Paws or to the Green Mtn. Nursing Home activities fund.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday August 23, 2019 from 5-7pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 20, 2019
