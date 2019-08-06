|
|
Shirley Ames LaForce
Essex JCT - Shirley Carleton Ames LaForce passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, one day after her 89th birthday, at Allen Brook Memory Care in Williston, VT. Shirley was born in Malone, NY to Howard and Edith (Shepard) Ames. She grew up in Utica, NY and Burlington, VT, graduating from Burlington High School.
Shirley met her husband, Leo "Lefty" LaForce while working at the Burlington Free Press. They were married for almost 57 years until his passing in November, 2005. Shirley and Lefty raised their six children on North Champlain St. in Burlington before moving to Essex Jct. in 1970. Shirley also worked at Grace Methodist Church in Essex Jct. and retired from the Trinity College library. Shirley loved to read, do jigsaw puzzles, gardening, walking and especially loved gazing at "her mountain", Camels Hump, out her kitchen window. She so enjoyed watching the birds at her bird feeder, hosting family gatherings, and wintering in Florida. She enjoyed attending her children's sporting events.
Shirley is survived by her children: Claire LaForce, Lonnie Edson, Eileen Metivier, Jeanne Knowlton, and Leo (Denise) LaForce; her grandchildren: Stephanie Smith, Erica (Rob) Borthwick, Marcy Brigham, Elizabeth and Emily Metivier, Kyle Knowlton, Christopher, Maria, and David LaForce. Grammy also leaves nine great grandchildren: Nick, Jake, Brianna, Hollianne, Keely, Devyn, Violet, Kayden, and Zendaya; and four great-great grandchildren: Shay, Ryker, Marlowe, and Aila. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Lefty, her son Jimmy, her sister Eleanor Croll, and her brother, Robert Ames.
Visiting hours will take place on Thursday, August 8th from 11am to 1pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St. in Essex Jct. Donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the , 300 Cornerstone Dr., Williston, VT 05495 or to Allen Brook Memory Care at 99 Allen Brook Lane, Williston, VT 05495 who took such loving care of her for the past year and a half.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 6, 2019