Shirley C. Towne
Milton - Shirley C. Towne, 72, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born in Bellows Falls, VT on April 24, 1947, the daughter of Paul and Olive (Roberts) Davis.
She graduated from UVM and received her Master's Degree from Southern CT State College. Shirley had worked as the Milton High School Librarian for over 29 years.
Shirley married Greg Towne in Bellows Falls on January 4, 1969.
She loved playing tennis, skiing, and writing. She was an avid reader and also loved to paint and draw. She enjoyed classical music, British Comedy, the Boston Red Sox, and her cats.
In addition to Greg, she is survived by her sons, Jeremy Towne and his wife Jennifer of El Paso, TX and Asa Towne and his wife Angi of Milton, VT; by her brother, Lloyd Davis of Barnstable, MA; her sister, Phyllis Davis of North Walpole, NH; her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Black and husband Bill of Milton, VT and Gloria Geary and husband John of Parrish, FL and by numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the National M.S. Society, Greater New England Office, 101 A 1st Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 or at www.nationalmssociety.org.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 16, at 11 am at the United Church of Milton with burial following in the Milton Village Cemetery.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019