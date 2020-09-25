1/1
Shirley Chevalier
1942 - 2020
Shirley Chevalier

Colchester - Shirley Ann Guyette Chevalier, 78 passed away September 22, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Shirley was born February 27, 1942 in Chester, VT to Leroy and Josephine Guyette.

Flying, photography and motorcycling were her passions.

She leaves a sister Janice Cook, two daughters Tammi Heath, and Shari Mullen, 3 stepsons Brian Chevalier, John Chevalier, and Daniel Chevalier, nephew Jeff Sargent, as well as 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to the staff at the Respite House for their compassionate care.

The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting awrfh.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
