|
|
Shirley D. Alpert
Burlington - Shirley D. Alpert, 86, of Burlington, VT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Birchwood Terrace. She battled Alzheimer's disease and Dementia courageously and with great dignity for many years.
Shirley was born in Burlington, VT on June 8, 1933. She spent part of her youth living in Waltham, MA before her family moved back to Burlington. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1950 and from The University of Vermont in 1954.
At the age of 15 she began dating the love of her life, Richard Alpert. They were married in Burlington on December 26, 1954. They had celebrated 61 wedding anniversaries and 69 years together when Richard predeceased Shirley in 2016.
In 1957, Shirley and Richard took over The White Bargain Store in Winooski, which was founded by Richard's grandfather in 1896. In 1960, Shirley and Richard moved the business to downtown Burlington and created the successful women's clothing store, Gigi's - a junior fashion shop. Shirley's business sense and drive made the store a highly regarded mainstay on Church Street for 29 years. Her keen fashion sense and her own classy, personal style made her a trusted role model to so many loyal customers. Shirley and Richard closed Gigi's and retired from retail ownership in 1989. Afterward, Shirley stayed involved in the local clothing scene working for their long-time employee and dear friend Beverly Fay at The Children's Shop, for the Pasackow family at The Mayfair, and at Talbot's in South Burlington for many years.
Shirley and Richard were longtime residents of Shore Road in Burlington where they raised their three sons, Jeffrey, Mark and Scott. She volunteered at their schools and was a leader for their Cub Scout packs. She loved watching and cheering at all of her sons' sporting events from their youth through high school and college. Her family meant everything to Shirley.
Her parents, Maurice and Rebecca Dessell, predeceased Shirley. Her sons Jeffrey and his former wife Beth both of South Burlington, Mark and his wife Nancy of Newburyport, MA, and Scott and his wife Carlene of Andover, MA survive her. She leaves six grandchildren: Sam Alpert of Sunnyside, NY, Rebecca Alpert of Nagoya, Japan, Eric Alpert of Boston, MA, Matt Alpert of Syracuse, NY, and Juliann and Caroline Alpert of Andover, MA. She also leaves her devoted sister-in-law Sharon Rosenthal of Williston, VT, very special nieces and nephews - Ronelle Genser of Atlanta, GA, Sheri Carlsen and her husband Kyrre of Sparks, NV, Erick Genser and his wife Maureen of Charlotte, NC, Stuart Rosenthal of Dania Beach, FL, Alayne Bruno and her husband Mike of Castleton, VT, Laura Wilson and her husband Jon of Apex, NC, and many more close cousins and great nieces and nephews who are dispersed across the country.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30am at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 North Prospect Street, Burlington, VT. Burial will follow at the Hebrew Holy Society on Patchen Road in South Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations be made to either Ohavi Zedek Synagogue (www.ohavizedek.org), or The () to help eliminate Alzheimer's disease.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020