Shirley Jane Therrien
1941 - 2020
Shirley Jane Therrien

Shelburne, VT - Shirley Jane Therrien of Shelburne, VT passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2020. Shirley was born on August 10, 1941 to Forrest and Janet (Morrow) Carpenter, Jr. After graduating from Shelburne High School she went on to become the manager of O'Brien's Salon in Burlington before marrying the love of her life John Therrien in 1966. Shirley would later work for many years at the Shelburne Nursery School.

Anybody who knew Shirley certainly knew that she had a love for shopping. She was famous for finding the most unique and personal gifts for all of those in her life. Everywhere she went she would spread love and joy.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband John in 2009. She is survived by her children, Greg Therrien and his wife Lori and their two sons Patrick and Thomas of Beaverton, OR and her son Jason Therrien and his wife Christina and their son Jack of St. Albans VT. Shirley also leaves her sisters Jean Lumbra of Hyde Park, VT and Bonnie Nash and her Husband Dan of Newport, VT and her many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church - Building Project, P.O. Box 70, Shelburne, VT 05482.

Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
