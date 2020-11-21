Shirley L. DeLoy
Burlington - Shirley L DeLoy (Severance) passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 18, 2020 at the Elderwood Nursing Home in Burlington with family by her side.
Shirley was born February 1, 1927 in Springfield MA. to Harry Severance and Lena Harrington. When she was three years old her paternal grandparents Zoe Barrows Severance and Edwin Severance brought her to South Royalton where they raised her on the family farm.
Shirley graduated from South Royalton High School in 1945 as class Salutatorian. Her favorite subject was Latin, which she used throughout her life. After high school she moved to Burlington where she was employed by Sealtest Ice Cream. It was there that she met her husband John J DeLoy, JR. They were married on June 12, 1948 at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Burlington and were married for 57 years until John passed away in 2003.
Shirley worked at the Mary Fletcher Hospital in the O.R. as a tech for 10 years and then at Birtchwood Nursing home for over 25 years. She was a daily walker in retirement until a back problem sidelined her. Shirley enjoyed her activities at the Heineberg Senior Center and for awhile resided at the Heineberg Senior housing. She also helped to care for Seniors and was a volunteer waitress at the Senior Center. Shirley enjoyed the weekly card games with her neighbors and friends.
Shirley is survived by her three children: Dennis of Georgia, VT; Karen Swain and her husband Paul of Saluda N.C; and Connie and her partner Doug Duclos of Colchester. She also leaves four grandchildren: Kayla DeLoy, Elise DeLoy, and her husband Bernard, Elisa Self and her husband Ryan and Allie Sonovitsky and her husband Marco.
She was predeceased by a half sister Zoe and half brother Eugene and several aunts and uncles and cousins. She leaves a half brother John Severance and four great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Elderwood Nursing home in Burlington for the care and empathy shown and especially her caregivers Regina and Kelly.
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington, she will be interred next to her husband John in the family lot. In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the Chittenden County Humane Society.
