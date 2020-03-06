|
|
Shirley L. Mattos
Essex Junction - Shirley Lawrence Mattos, age 90, of Essex Junction, passed away peacefully at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester on Thursday March 5th.
She was the daughter of the late George T. Lawrence and Beatrice St. Peter.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Peter V. Mattos; her sisters, Geraldine, Margaret, Marie; and her brothers, Robert and Arthur.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane L. Hood and her husband Gregory, of Burlington; her son, Peter G. Mattos and his wife Donna of Milton; her daughter, Nancy M. Stancil and her husband John of Essex Junction; her son, Paul J. Mattos and his partner Clara Cavitt of Jericho; her grandchildren, Page Kapusta, Michelle and Melinda Hood; Lisa and Christopher Mattos; Abigail Boisvert, Matthew and Andrew Cushing; and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Winooski.
There will be no visiting hours.
Arrangements are being made by LaVigne Funeral Home, Winooski.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, Vermont 05446
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020