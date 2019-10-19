|
Shirley M. (Baker) Crowley
Colchester - Shirley M. (Baker) Crowley, 90, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 at the Ethan Allen Residence in Burlington, VT with her loving and devoted family by her side.
Shirley was born on October 16, 1929, the beloved daughter of Joseph and Rose (Gardner) Baker. She married the love of her life, Duane Crowley, on June 7, 1952. Together, they raised nine children, Kathleen Crowley, Steve Crowley and wife Janel, Mary Beth Underwood and husband Kevin, Brian Crowley, Joseph Crowley, Duane Crowley and wife Patricia, Kevin Crowley, Melissa Crowley, and Michele Crowley and fiancé Tony Dolphin.
Shirley is also survived by 17 grandchildren, Jeff and Sarah Pashby, Jennifer, Adam (wife Tanya), Ryan and Victoria Crowley, Lucas, Bryan and Daniel Seymour, Nichole Lomedico (husband Kevin), Meghan King (husband Dan), Ashley Crowley (fiancée Dan Haddad) and Brittany Crowley, Alyssa Crowley, Michael (wife Brittany) and Alex Carrier, and Patrick Brodeur, as well as 13 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Duane on September 8, 2016. They had 64 loving years of marriage together. Shirley was also predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Rose (Gardner) Baker, four siblings Dorothy, Clarence, Homer and Betty. She was predeceased by one granddaughter, Jessica Crowley and one great-granddaughter, Tatiyana Jones.
In celebration of Shirley's life, a Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, October 25 at 11:00am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 3 St. Peter Street in Winooski, VT. There will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place at the Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery, Route 15 in Colchester, VT.
Friends are invited to join the Crowley family for a get-together at the , 6 Maple Street in Winooski, VT following the funeral and burial.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Ethan Allen Residence for making Shirley's time there so happy and memorable.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the Ethan Allen Residence, Attention: Mary Mougay, 1200 North Avenue,Burlington, VT 05408.
Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019