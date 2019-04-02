|
|
Shirley M. Lucia
Bristol - Shirley M Lucia, 79, of Bristol. Died on Saturday March 30, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Shirley was born on April 27, 1939 in Bristol Vt. Daughter ofFletcher and Vera ( Rockwell) Vincent. Shirley graduated from Bristol high school in 1956.
Shirley is survived by the love of her life and husband John Lucia of Bristol Vt, son George Paul Ingram and life partner Mary. of Vergennes, daughter Karen Jennings of Bristol Vt,. Step children Jay Lucia of Lincoln, Vt, Lori Wager and husband Bill of Ferrisburg Vt, and Jason Lucia of Bristol Vt. Sister Christen French and her husband John of Underhill, sister Sally Russell and her husband Ernie. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other loving family members and friends.
Shirley was predecessead by her parents, children; son Danny Ingram, daughter Cindy Ingram, sister Esther Lavalette, Brother Fletcher "Jr" Vincent, sister Betty Zeno, sister Nancy Boyer, and nephew Jason Russell.
Shirley had a big heart. She loved cooking, gardening, canning and spending as much time with the family she greatly loved. She will be forever missed .
A funeral will be held on April 4, 2019 at the Lincoln Community Church, in Lincoln Vt at 2:00pm.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019