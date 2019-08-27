|
Shirley M. Plouffe
Bridport - Shirley M. Plouffe, 80, of Bridport, passed peacefully in the arms of her savior, surrounded by her loving family, Sunday morning, August 25, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1939, in Sudbury, VT, to Leo and Yvette (Larocque) Desforges. She grew up on the family farm and was a fashionista that caught the eye of an equally sharp dresser, Aldee Plouffe, and were married on June 6, 1959.
They purchased the family farm in Bridport in 1961. She was a mother and homemaker to six rambunctious children while working the farm for 28 years. After they sold the farm, she became a home health care provider. She belonged to the Bridport Ladies Auxiliary and Thursday afternoon bowling league.
Shirley had a zest for life. She loved music, dancing, fishing, board/card games, crocheting, throwing wonderful parties, and traveling with friends. She shared a love of gardening and with her husband, had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She was a wonderful cook and everyone was welcomed. She would always volunteer to chaperone school trips, which all the kids enjoyed. She was a loving wife and amazing mother and grandmother. Her happiest moments were spent being with family and friends, laughing, joking, and being with her little dogs Ruby and Bear.
She is survived by her six children, David Norton (Rose), of Pittsford, Debra Hayes (David), of Essex, Allen Plouffe (Linda), of Shoreham, Maurice Plouffe (Penny), of Weybridge, Gerry Plouffe (Shannon), of Addison, Leann Mathieu (Serge), of Concord, N.C.; twenty grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Roland (Jaska); Raymond (Sharon); Paul (Beverly); a sister, Yolande Larson (Robert); and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and two brothers.
The family would like to thank all the family and friends that provided many wonderful stories about our mother, food, and support. Thank you to all the wonderful friends and care providers at Elderly Services, and to Kathy L. and Kathy B. and Art with Home Health and Hospice, for all of their wonderful help and support. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church with the Rev. Luke Austin as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Bridport Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elderly Services, 112 Exchange St, Middlebury, VT 05753 or to the Alzheimer's organization. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019