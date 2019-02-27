|
|
Shirley McVeigh
Essex Junction - Shirley McVeigh passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace, Burlington Vermont following a short illness.
She was born on September 12, 1935 in Burlington, Vermont, to Elwyn & Hazel (Bombard) Riggs. Before marrying Daniel McVeigh on August 11, 1956 in Essex Junction she worked at Kresge's and M.H. Fishman Company.
Shirley valued family & friends above all else, except maybe her gardens. She enjoyed many pleasurable hours tending her flower and vegetable gardens. Friends and neighbors often enjoyed the fruits of her labors. When not gardening, she enjoyed reading, crocheting and going on day trips with Dan and best friend Elizabeth. In earlier years, she and Dan could often be found walking in Essex Jct, to meet friends for coffee at Quality Bakeshop and McDonald's. Special thanks to Michael Lavoie who in later years generously picked them up for church every Sunday followed by breakfast with church friends at JP's Restaurant, where they were considered family. Shirley also volunteered at Meals on Wheels for a number of years and was very active at the Holy Family & St. Lawrence parrishes.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Daniel; daughters Mary Northrup (Tom); Joann; cousin Fran Cusson; best friend, Elizabeth Stone, who was like a sister; Calvin & Sydney Sanderson, who she considered grandchildren; neighbors and friends Roxie & Rick and other friends too numerous to mention.
Special acknowledgement and thanks to the staff at Birchwood Terrace, especially the nurses in A Wing for taking such good care of Shirley during the short time she was there. You helped make a difficult time in her life a little easier.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday February 28, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Jct. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday March 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church Prospect St in Essex. Burial will take place in the spring at Fairview Cemetery. To place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Age Well, 76 Pearl St. Suite 201, Essex Jct. VT 05452.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 27, 2019