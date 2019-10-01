|
|
Shirley Moreau Durivage
Essex - Shirley Durivage of Essex, VT passed away peacefully at her Mansfield Place home on September 28, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was 89 years old.
Born on May 26, 1930 in Burlington, VT, she was the daughter of Geneva (Mercier) Moreau and J. Emile Moreau of Burlington. Shirley lived most of her life in Burlington, attending Nazareth School and graduating from Burlington High School in 1948.
Her working career saw her as a valued employee of the Howard Bank for 40 years.
On June 1, 1957 she married Edward Durivage, who predeceased her in October 1996. Shirley was also predeceased by her siblings, Theresa Moreau Villemaire and Bernard (Bud) Moreau.
Shirley was well-known for her sense of humor and during her lifetime had many friends who sought her company, as her magnetic personality attracted many people. Family and non-family alike knew her for her sympathetic ear and her unfailing love and consideration for others.
She will be sorely missed on earth by her many nieces, nephews, Godchildren and friends but warmly welcomed into heaven by her loving family.
A funeral Mass for Shirley will take place on Wednesday, October 9th at 10:00 AM at St. John Vianney Church on Hinesburg Road in South Burlington with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery.
Shirley's family would like to thank the nurses, staff and volunteers at UVM Home, Health and Hospice and Mansfield Place for their extraordinary care, love and affection. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care Program, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019