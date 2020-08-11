Sidney Dykema
Addison - Sidney Dykema, 86, went to be home with his Lord August 11, 2020 with his family at his side.
Private burial will be taking place on Friday, August 14 at 12:30pm at the Grandview Cemetery in Addison. A service of celebration of his life to be held at 2:00pm at the Victory Baptist Church, with refreshments afterwards to give opportunity to meet the family.
Live-streaming of the service will be provided at this website: victoryvt.org/sermons
A full obituary will be in the Addison Independent. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com