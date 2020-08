Sidney DykemaAddison - Sidney Dykema, 86, went to be home with his Lord August 11, 2020 with his family at his side.Private burial will be taking place on Friday, August 14 at 12:30pm at the Grandview Cemetery in Addison. A service of celebration of his life to be held at 2:00pm at the Victory Baptist Church, with refreshments afterwards to give opportunity to meet the family.Live-streaming of the service will be provided at this website: victoryvt.org/sermons A full obituary will be in the Addison Independent. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com