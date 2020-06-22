Sidney Earl Messick Sr.
Milton - Sidney Earl Messick Sr., 68, died Friday June 19, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Visiting hours will be held on Wed. July 1, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. Funeral Services will be private.
To view Sid's full obit or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.