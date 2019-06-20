|
Sidney Harold Armell
Charlotte - Sidney Harold Armell, 76, died at the UVM Medical Center on June 17, 2019 following a long battle with Cancer.
Sidney was born in Charlotte, VT on April 13, 1943. He joined the United States Army at the age of 17 and served 3 and a half years. When he left the service, he resided in Pennsylvania before moving back to his hometown of Charlotte. He and his beloved wife, Sandy (Benway) Armell have lived in Charlotte together for 47 years. This is where they raised their 2 children, Ramey Armell and Marcy Armell.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy (Benway) Armell. His son, Ramey and his wife Heather and his very special grandchildren Lindsey and Jonny. Also, by his daughter Marcy Armell and her partner Patrick. His brothers Roy, Clyde and Maurice. And several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings Lee, Donald, Lester (Chuck), Phillip, Marilyn and Howard. Also, by his parents Archie and Beatrice (Mears) Armell.
Sid touched many lives, with his caring, charismatic personality and witty sense of humor. His family always said that he pretty much knows everyone in the state of Vermont and then some. He enjoyed bowling with his friends and co-workers, wood working, fishing and boating and spending as much time as possible with his family. His family meant the world to him and he always had their best interest in mind.
He worked hard all of his life and retired at least 4 times. His most recent job, which he really enjoyed, was at Heritage Toyota swapping cars for them. This enabled him to travel and drive different cars all the time.
A very special thank you to Dr. Steven Ades who was above and beyond compassionate, caring and transparent throughout this grueling process. Also, thank you to the nurses on Miller 5 who supported our family through this very difficult time.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11am to 12pm with a service to follow at 12pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington. Burial will follow in North Ferrisburgh Cemetery. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.reradyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 20, 2019