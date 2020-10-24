To Silas’s family: I did not know your son, but my child was a friend of his a pit. When my son called last week to tell me if his friends death, my heart broke for you (is it has every day sense) and for all those Silas left behind including his friends we’ve been so touched by both his life and his death. My heart aches for my family as well, as my older child suffers with the disease of depression, and I fear the day that I receive a similar phone call. Your obituary was both beautiful and courageous and I’m happy to make a donation and Silas‘s name to the charity you mention. Silas sounds like a remarkable person and seems to have lived a beautiful life despite the challenges he was dealt. May your beautiful son rest in peace, may you realize how blessed you were to have him in the time he was here, may you experience only joy in all your memories of him, and may you find peace and comfort in the days to come.

Anonymous

Acquaintance