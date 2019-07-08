|
|
Simonne B. Sylvester
Enosburg Falls - Simonne B. Sylvester, age 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Enosburg Falls.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4-7:00 PM at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. Isidore's Cemetery in Montgomery Center.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 8, 2019