Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave. P.O. Box 396
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
802-933-4408
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave. P.O. Box 396
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Missisquoi St.
Enosburg Falls, VT
Simonne B. Sylvester


1920 - 2019
Simonne B. Sylvester Obituary
Simonne B. Sylvester

Enosburg Falls - Simonne B. Sylvester, age 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Enosburg Falls.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4-7:00 PM at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. Isidore's Cemetery in Montgomery Center.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 8, 2019
