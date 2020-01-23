|
|
Sister Barbara Gregoire, RSM, (Sr. M. Maurice) 90 years old, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Northeast, died at Our Lady of Providence Residence, Winooski, VT on January 21, 2020. She was a Sister of Mercy for 72 years.
Sr. Barbara was born on May 1, 1929, at the time of the Depression in Barre, VT. She was the daughter of Leona (Fortier Bisson) and Ernest Gregoire. She attended St. Monica School in Barre, VT and St. Michael's High School in Montpelier, VT. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator until she entered the convent on February 1, 1948. Sr. Barbara received her Bachelor of Arts Degree, from Trinity College in Burlington, VT, majoring in Education and did further studies in Religious Education at St. Michael's College in Winooski, VT.
Sr. Barbara made her first profession of vows on August 15, 1950, and made her final profession on August 15, 1953.
Sr. Barbara taught and worked in Catholic Education for many years throughout the state of Vermont. She taught at Christ the King and Cathedral Grammar Schools in Burlington, St. Monica School in Barre, St. Michael's School in Montpelier, and St. Mary's School in Middlebury. She taught religious education in many parishes in northern Vermont and for six weeks in the summer in Williams, Arizona. Sr. Barbara also ministered in Cuernavaca, Mexico, for a short time.
In her last years after retirement, Sr. Barbara visited the sick in hospitals, nursing homes and many shut-ins, comforting them and bringing them Jesus, showing the human face of God and his eternal mercy.
Sr. Barbara worked, as well, taking care of God's house, arranging flowers, adorning God's altar, and using her talent for sewing, by making vestments, stoles and altar cloths. Sr. Barbara's enjoyments were many: decorating places where she lived, making it a real home, sending cards and writing to her family and many friends, giving them encouragement in times of difficulty.
Sr. Barbara was a member of the Catholic Daughters and served on the St. Michael's School Board and the Religious Education Board for St. Augustine Parish in Montpelier.
She had many priest friends and was a great support to them, especially in their hours of need, and she never forgot their anniversaries or birthdays.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Roberts Houde (Clarence), her brother Maurice Gregoire (Tina), her sister-in-law Beebe Gregoire, and many nieces; nephews; very close cousins; and by her sisters in religion, the Sisters of Mercy. She was predeceased by her parents Leona (Fortier Bisson) and Ernest Gregoire; and her brothers, Donald, Bernard and Gordon Gregoire.
Honoring Sr. Barbara's wishes, visiting hours and prayer service, Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be held in the Spring. Notification of dates will be published at the appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy in support of their ministerial works. These may be sent to Sisters of Mercy - Attn: Local Coordinator, 356 Mountain View Drive, Suite 101, Colchester, VT, 05446.
Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020