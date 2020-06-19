Sr. Theresa Ste Marie, RSM (Sr. Mary Martin), 92 years old, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Northeast, died at Our Lady of Providence Residence in Winooski, Vermont on May 6, 2020 in her seventy-fifth year of religious life.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski. Please follow the new safety guidelines by wearing a mask and maintain the social distancing designated at the church. Ushers will assist with the seating. A private burial will follow in Mount St. Mary Cemetery.



