|
|
Stanislawa "Barbara" Connarn
- - Stanislawa "Barbara" Connarn, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Barbara was a kind, elegant, and generous woman who loved her children, grandchildren and her Boston Terrier Mila. Barbara was an amazing cook who also loved reading, sudoku puzzles and the Hallmark Channel. She loved that every movie had a happy ending. Barbara was born in Poland, received a master's degree in ceramic engineering, and moved to the United States in 1979. She ran a bed and breakfast in Northfield Vermont with her husband John Connarn for many years. Barbara is survived by her son Marcin Michalek, his wife Isabel Michalek, daughter Julie Braun, and her husband, Wayne Braun. Barbara had four grandchildren, John Braun, Isabel Braun, Corben Michalek and Annelise Michalek. Barbara leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law in Poland, Elzbieta and Jerzy Ruchala. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John Connarn who passed away in 2002. In celebration of a life well lived, a funeral service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Essex on Friday March 8th at 11am.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019