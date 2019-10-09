|
|
Stanley Alec Girvan
Burlington - Stanley Alec Girvan, 89, of Burlington died on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Brome, Quebec, Canada on July 27, 1930 the son of the late Albert V. Girvan and Edna Mae Denis. On October 30, 1964 he was married to Virginia R. Baker in Beekmantown, NY. Stanley served five years in the Canadian Merchant Navy and five years in the Royal Canadian Navy traveling around the world three times. He worked in the construction business for many years and also was a diver who did underwater welding.
After retirement Stanley enjoyed doing carpentry work around the house for friends and family. He was an avid reader and loved spending time with his family.
Stanley is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Virginia Girvan of Burlington; his son Michael Albert Girvan and wife Lynette of Wisconsin; his grandson Alex, and three granddaughters, Miranda, Vanessa, and Katie and several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons, Christopher Stanley Girvan, Shawn Timothy Girvan, Steven Alan Girvan; and his brother Lormier Girvan.
The family extends their thanks and gratitude to Dr. Chris Anker for the care and kindness given to Stanley and his family during his illness.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at the First Baptist Church, 81 St. Paul St. Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley's memory may be made to the First Baptist Church. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019