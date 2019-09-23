Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM



Stanley J. Barnes


1933 - 2019
Stanley J. Barnes Obituary
Stanley J. Barnes

Burlington - Stanley J. Barnes, 85, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at UVM Medical Center.

He was born in Burlington on Dec. 26, 1933, the son of Frank and Cecile (vasseur) Barnes. Stanley graduated from Burlington High School and worked for Champlain Cable before operating his own taco service, known as 'Anywhere Cab.

He leaves several nieces, nephews and especially his grandson, Darrell Parrott and his good friend, Timothy Miller.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, at 11am in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave.

Later interment will be in New Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 23, 2019
